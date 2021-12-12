'I love you, I’m never going to forget you,' family and friends honor Glenn Foster with vigil

One man who had Foster on as a podcast guest one time said, “if you know Glenn you know that he was full of life.”

NEW ORLEANS — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening to pay respects to Glenn Foster Jr., who died in police custody in the Pickens county Alabama jail run by the Pickens county sheriff’s department.

From the sounds of the people at the vigil, the former New Orleans Saint was much more than an athlete to those who knew him the most.

Each person at the vigil had a different version of the same story on how the passing of Glenn Foster Jr. has impacted their lives.

One man who had Foster on as a podcast guest one time said, “if you know Glenn you know that he was full of life.”

Another person who knew Glenn from his business ventures said, “he’s the guy that would walk in the room and light up the entire room as soon as he got there and you know when he got in that room.”

A man who used to have regular round tables discussing all things business, family and life remarked, “Glenn inspired unity and we are here to celebrate him. So, it only makes sense we are all united right now.”

A mixture of sadness and wonder also filled the crowd due to the mystery that still surrounds his death a week after he died while in police custody.

“We’re going to do whatever it is we need to do to get that justice for my brother. No family should ever have to go through anything like this in life, but thankfully we have a great team to support us," said Bria Foster Glenn's sister.

A team that is comprised of famed Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented George Floyd's family.

As the evening went on, candles were lit and placed along this curb in the parking lot of a business Foster started.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to remember him by sharing the impact Foster had on their lives.

“He always wanted the best for you. It was never selfish. It was never for his own personal gain. He just wanted you to be the best you that you could be for you.”

“Whether I was having a great day or a terrible day, didn’t matter Glenn would show up, dust me off do whatever I needed he helped me out in pinches. He just took care of us you know.”

“I’ve known Glenn for about a year, he’s one of our mentors with Son of a Saint. He was very busy in his professional life, but he always made time to pour into our young men.”

“Thank you, Glenn, for being that inspiration in my life like you have been to so many people here. You’ll be missed man, I love you”