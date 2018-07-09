GRETNA -- The man critically wounded during a fight with a fellow inmate in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Brian Alexander by our partners at the New Orleans Advocate, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a fight with Press Shorter, according to JPSO.

Police say Shorter and Alexander were involved in an altercation on Tueday afternoon inside the common area of one of hte housing units when Shorter struck him one time. Alexander was knocked unconscious and taken to a local hospital.

Both men were being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center while awaiting trial.

The JPSO homicide Section obtained an arrest warrant for Shorter for one count of manslaughter, according to JPSO.

