WESTWEGO, La. — A man was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, the victim of a shooting on the border of Westwego and Bridge City, officials said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at 600 Rene Street in Westwego around 3:45 p.m. after getting a 911 call of a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified man in critical condition with at least one bullet wound. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No further information was immediately available. Sheriff's officials said the attack was under investigation and was classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Officials ask anyone with information on crimes in the metro area to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.