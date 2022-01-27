Karr student fighting for his life after Algiers shooting

“His family is still at the hospital. Still in prayers. Still hopeful that he can pull through."

NEW ORLEANS — An Edna Karr student is in the hospital after being shot in Algiers Wednesday night.

School leaders say the victim, 18-year-old Keyron Ross, is a leader among the students at Karr. He’s a member of the football team and baseball team and was on track to graduate with aspirations of going to college.

“He was a scholar ... he was a joker,” Jamar McKneely, CEO of Inspire NOLA Charter Schools, said. “He definitely worked hard every day. As a student, he was one that definitely motivated other students to be better.”

According to New Orleans police, Ross was wounded in a shooting in the 3800 block of Texas Drive, near Behrman Highway on Jan. 26. McKneely said Ross’ condition is serious. Family, coaches and teachers were at the hospital with him late into the night.

“His family is still at the hospital. Still in prayers. Still hopeful that he can pull through,” McKneely said.

It’s been a painful day for Ross’ classmates. Just two days ago, Karr and Eleanor McMain’s basketball teams came together to pray for peace in the community and an end to the violence that has taken too many of their friends too soon.

“I believe the cycle can be broken, the cycle has to be broken,” McKneely said. “The youth deserve the best from our community and our whole New Orleans community.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.