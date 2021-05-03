Man arrested for shooting his own dogs, killing one in Lafourche Parish

Once the dogs were apart, he allegedly retrieved a gun and shot at both of them. One of the dogs was grazed by the bullets, while the other was killed.

LAROSE, La. — A Lafourche Parish man was arrested for fatally shooting a dog and injuring another, authorities say.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jason Breaux was charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and illegal use of weapons.

Sheriff's officials say Breaux owned two pit bulls, who had become "entangled." Breaux reportedly began punching both dogs repeatedly in an attempt to separate them.

Once the dogs were apart, he allegedly retrieved a gun and shot at both of them. One of the dogs was grazed by the bullets, while the other was killed.

Authorities say Breaux took the body of the dead dog and threw it into Bayou Lafourche.

Deputies responded to Ledet Lane in Larose on Feb. 28, but the incident was not reported until hours after it had happened. It's unclear who made the report.

Breaux wasn't at the location when deputies arrived, and was arrested on an arrest warrant related to the shooting on March 4.

Bail was set at $255,000.

