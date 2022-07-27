Local rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed in Bogalusa

Sources say the violence was retaliatory. A family member was also shot and is currently in stable condition

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOGALUSA, La. — Local rapper Javorious "JayDaYoungan" Scott was shot and killed in Bogalusa Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The 22-year-old, known for his singles '23 Island', 'Elimination' and 'Opps', was shot multiple times, according to Bogalusa police.

A family member related to the rapper was also shot multiple times and later died.

Late Wednesday night, investigators were on location at two separate scenes connected to the violence.

Shots were fired on Superior Avenue near Potomac, as well as Marshall Richardson Road near Ott Street.

Investigators have connected Scott to crimes involving gang beefs in parts of rural Louisiana in recent months.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Scott was sentenced to prison in June for possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony.

He had been under indictment for felony crime in Harris County, Texas.

A judge sentenced him to time served after seven months in prison in the Louisiana case.

In addition, our partners at NOLA.com and the Times Picayune reported that Tangipahoa deputies booked Scott on Sept. 16 on a warrant for accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, saying he helped a key murder suspect in a Roseland shooting evade law enforcement.

Police say the investigation into Scott's death is ongoing.