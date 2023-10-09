Louisiana judge refuses to throw out charges against state trooper in Ronald Greene ruling

Judge Thomas Rogers refused to throw out negligent homicide, malfeasance charges against State Police Master Trooper Kory York in the beating death of Ronald Greene.

FARMERVILLE, La. — According to WWL-TV partner NOLA.com, 3rd District Judge Thomas Rogers refused to throw out negligent homicide and malfeasance charges against State Police Master Trooper Kory York in the 2019 beating death of Black motorist Ronald Greene.

Staff writer Gordon Russel reported that the Union Parish judge did not believe a key prosecution witness was influenced by a taped statement by York that the investigator should not have been allowed to hear.

Charges remain pending against three of the five officers the state originally indicted.

Judge Rogers tossed charges against two of the officers in July.