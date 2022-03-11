Gonzales man guilty, crosses state line for sex with minor

Ronald Joseph Latiolais III, 26, of Gonzales, was convicted of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

GONZALES, La. — A Louisiana man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Aberdeen girl he met online has been found guilty of federal sex crimes.

Ronald Joseph Latiolais III, 26, of Gonzales, was convicted of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

During a two-day trial, court documents and evidence showed that Latiolais, then 24, met the girl online and drove from Louisiana to Mississippi to meet her in April 2019.

Prosecutors argued that despite knowing she was underage, Latiolais went to the young girl’s home, cut the screen on her bedroom window, and escaped with her. Latiolais admitted committing sexual acts on the minor during a stop on the drive from Mississippi to Louisiana.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills is scheduled to sentence Latiolais in June. Latiolais faces 10 years to life in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000.