LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A 34-year-old Livingston Parish teacher and her husband, a longtime sheriff's deputy, have been arrested on rape and pornography counts involving juveniles.

The Advocate reports 44-year-old Dennis Perkins was arrested Tuesday in Sabine Parish, where he had traveled for a fishing trip. The attorney general's office says Perkins faces five dozen counts alleging the production of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13, two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of obscenity.

Cynthia Perkins, arrested Wednesday, faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13 and two counts of first-degree rape. She was being held on $500,000 bond.

It was unknown if either has an attorney.

