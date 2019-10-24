LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A 34-year-old Livingston Parish teacher and her husband, a longtime sheriff's deputy, have been arrested on rape and pornography counts involving juveniles.
The Advocate reports 44-year-old Dennis Perkins was arrested Tuesday in Sabine Parish, where he had traveled for a fishing trip. The attorney general's office says Perkins faces five dozen counts alleging the production of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13, two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of obscenity.
Cynthia Perkins, arrested Wednesday, faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13 and two counts of first-degree rape. She was being held on $500,000 bond.
It was unknown if either has an attorney.
More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:
- More than 100 car break-ins and thefts reported in New Orleans over the last week
- 48 hours, 48 students arrested for fighting in Tangipahoa Parish schools
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.