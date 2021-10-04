LPSO deputies search for man in connection with shooting in Cut Off

Deputies are asking anyone who sees Ledezma to call 911 immediately. Ledezma is believed to be armed, an LSPO statement said.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Law enforcement authorities in Lafourche are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Cut Off, a statement from authorities said.

Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office have been searching for Rogelio Xavier Ledezma since at least 3:17 p.m. That's when they published a photo of him on Twitter, asking the public for help finding him.

Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesman with the LPSO, said a resident reached out to a deputy about the Cut Off shooting.

Deputies said the shooting was reported to have happened at a home in the 15400 block of W. Main Street, which is also Louisiana Highway 1.

Deputies have formed a perimeter in the area around the home where the shooting took place to find Ledezma.

Other members of the sheriff's office were at the scene as late as 3:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Deputies are asking anyone who sees Ledezma to call 911 immediately.

Ledezma is believed to be armed, an LSPO statement said.

LPSO is currently searching for Rogelio Xavier Ledezma in connection with a shooting incident that took place this afternoon at a residence on West Main Street in Cut Off. Ledezma is believed to be armed. If seen, please contact 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/q0kBSLP7va — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) October 4, 2021

LPSO did not say if anyone was wounded in the shooting, but further details may be forthcoming further into the investigation.