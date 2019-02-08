Police are searching for the man caught on surveillance camera stealing diapers and baby wipes from an Uptown front porch.

The theft occurred on the evening of July 17 in the 1000 block of Upperline Street.

The video shows the unidentified man going through four packages left on the front porch, taking two that are clearly diapers and baby wipes while leaving the other two behind.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is asked to contact NOPD Second District Detective Sa'Brina James or any Second District Detective at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or Toll Free at 877-903-7867.