A man killed in an exchange of gunfire with New Orleans police last week has been officially identified as 33-year-old Zonell Williams.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna said Tuesday that Williams suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that shortly after 10 p.m., officers received a call of a possible suicide attempt at the location on Orleans Avenue near the N. Miro Street intersection.

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the suspect, who fired and struck the officer in his bulletproof vest. Four officers fired back at the suspect, striking him. The suspect died from his injuries, according to Harrison.

The unnamed officer, who joined the New Orleans police force in 2017, is recovering at home after being hospitalized following the shooting. He was shot twice in the chest while wearing a bulletproof vest and suffered bruising and slight bleeding, police said.

For more, read The New Orleans Advocate's story here.