Man shot to death on Josephine Street Saturday night

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m..

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — One man was shot and killed in the heart of Central City Saturday night.

The NOPD says they received a call just after 10 p.m. reporting a man down in the 1900 block of Josephine Street.

Police arrived and located the victim suffering from a number of gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

There is currently no information on a suspect. The victim's identity will be revealed once the coroner performs an autopsy and his family has been alerted to his death.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and police say they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867