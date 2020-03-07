x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

Man killed in double shooting near New Orleans East motel, 3rd shooting since June in that block

Police said a second victim with a gunshot wound from the same incident arrived at a hospital via a private car.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — No information about a suspect or motive was released Friday. 

NOPD investigators have not identified either victim. 

On June 13, a woman was fatally shot at the same location. A separate shooting hours later sent a man and woman to the hospital. 

The NOPD has not publicly released any information about those shootings either.

More Stories:

RELATED: 31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Trump expected to target protesters in Mount Rushmore speech

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 29, 2020