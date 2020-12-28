Three armed men broke into a Texas home. The homeowner confronted them with a rifle, shooting and killing one of them.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 29-year-old man in Port Arthur shot and killed one of three people holding his family at gunpoint in their own home, police said.

Port Arthur Police officers were called to a reported home invasion and shooting at 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 in the 2500 block of 18th Street about four blocks west of Woodwoorth Boulevard, Sgt. Shannon Meaux said in a news release.

Officers found a 28-year-old man dead inside the home, Sgt. Chris Billiot said. As of 6 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police have not released the name of the suspect who was killed.

Port Arthur Police detectives found three armed men had forced their way into the house and held a family at gunpoint right after a woman who lived in the house came home, according to news releases.

The 29-year-old homeowner heard the commotion and came out of another room with a rifle to confront the robbers and protect his young children, Port Arthur Police said in news releases. He fired several shots at one of the men, who died. The other two suspects fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

The incident is still being investigated by Port Arthur's Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.