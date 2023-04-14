Man shot and killed in Little Woods

New Orleans Police say a 22-year-old was fatally shot in Little Woods Thursday evening.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead Thursday evening.

Police say it happened just before 7 p.m. in the 6900 block of Salem Drive in Little Woods.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials have not released the victim's name yet. They say they will determine the cause of death after completing an autopsy.

Investigators are working to find out who is responsible for the fatal shooting and their motive.

If you have any information about this shooting that could help investigators, you are urged to call NOPD Homicide Detectives at 504-658-5300 or you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.