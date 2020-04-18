NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the St. Claude area Friday night, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.
Officers with NOPD's Fifth District responded to reports of gunshots near N. Miro and Port streets, and they found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency Medical Services crews said the victim died at the scene.
NOPD detectives are working to find out who killed the man and why.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
More Stories:
RELATED: Against federal protection laws, Algiers tenants receive eviction notice
RELATED: Lakeview woman collects, donates feminine hygiene product bags to girls in need
RELATED: Ultimate 'Father-Daughter' dance - Dad makes up for daughter's lost prom
RELATED: Doctors using older Ebola medication on COVID-19 patients say results are promising
RELATED: To Hell and Back - Man recalls 24-day battle with coronavirus - a battle he won