NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the St. Claude area Friday night, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

Officers with NOPD's Fifth District responded to reports of gunshots near N. Miro and Port streets, and they found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services crews said the victim died at the scene.

NOPD detectives are working to find out who killed the man and why.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

