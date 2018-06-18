NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide in St. Claude.

Officers responded to a call of a person lying unresponsive inside a vacant home in the 3000 block of North Galvez Street. Police received the initial call around 1:25 p.m.

According to NOPD, a man was found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by EMS.

Police say the landlord arrived to do maintenance on the property when the man was found inside the home.

A suspect(s) or motive have not been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

