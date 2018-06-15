A 9-week-old puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Mid-City, and police are asking for the public’s help to find the man who is responsible.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the robbery happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Tulane Avenue on Feb. 25. The victim said he was walking the pit bull puppy when a man on bicycle stopped and offered to buy the dog.

When the victim refused to sell the dog, police said, the man on the bicycle lifted his shirt and showed what looked like an outline of a gun in his waistband. The man then took the dog and pedaled away on South Roman Street to Gravier Street.

Police on Friday released images of a man they believe to be the robber. He is described as a black man, standing 6 feet tall with chin-length dreadlock hair. He wore a black T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD first district detectives at (504) 658-6010. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

