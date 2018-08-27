Police are searching for a man involved in an attempted murder Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:22 p.m. when the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the area.

Police say 29-year-old Cleavon Brown and another suspect known as “Dino,” both armed with guns, approached the victim’s vehicle. Brown shot the victim in the abdomen.

Detectives were able to develop Brown as one of the suspects and are also seeking assistance in finding and identifying the second suspect “Dino” who was also involved.

When found, Brown will be arrested for attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damaged to property, and illegal discharge of a firearm during commission of crime in connection to this incident, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL