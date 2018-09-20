The mother of a baby who died after being found in a fire is seeking to have bond set, according to court documents.

Hanna Nicole Barker is scheduled to be in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom Friday morning for multiple motions, including one to set bond. The motions were filed recently by Shreveport attorney J. Dhu Thompson, a former prosecutor now in private practice.

Barker, 22, was arrested by the Natchitoches Police Department on July 25 on charges of being a principal to first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy.

Some of the motions filed by Thompson state Barker has been charged with first-degree murder and faces the death penalty. But a Natchitoches Parish grand jury did not indict Barker last month.

However, the grand jury did request more information on the case against her even as the police investigation, conducted jointly by the Natchitoches Police Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, continues.

When the grand jury news was announced, Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said that, as more evidence was presented, "we will proceed accordingly."

Hanna Nicole Barker (Photo: Courtesy/Caddo Parish Jail)

Baker's arrest happened one week after the death of her 6-month-old son, Levi Cole Ellerbe.

The infant had been found late July 17 in a fire beside a railroad track in Natchitoches, about an hour after Barker had reported that he'd been kidnapped by suspects who had knocked on the door of her trailer and sprayed a substance in her face.

More: Levi Cole Ellerbe obituary and memorial video

Another woman, Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, was arrested July 21 on a charge of first-degree murder. She was indicted by the grand jury on that same charge on Aug. 30.

No arraignment dates have been set for either woman yet.

Barker has been jailed in Caddo Parish since her arrest. Smith is jailed in Richland Parish.

Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith (Photo: Courtesy/Natchitoches Police Department)

A gag order has been filed in the homicide case, but investigators and the families haven't said much publicly since Levi's death. Still, the case generated international headlines and outrage.

People wrote profane messages, detailing what they think should be done to both women, on their Facebook pages and other social media. A Facebook page, Justice for Baby Levi Ellerbe, has been started so people can keep tabs on developments.

Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court records show that an order was signed to allow Thompson to enroll as Barker's attorney on Sept. 5. A document declaring her indigent also is on file with the clerk's office.

Thompson has filed 19 motions already, including the motion to set bond. Some have been granted, while others are set to be heard on Friday.

Drug charges for both

Both Barker and Smith have had prior charges in Natchitoches Parish, both for drug-related offenses.

But whereas Barker was accepted into drug court within days of her 2016 arrest on meth and drug paraphernalia possession charges, Smith missed numerous court appearances and spent time behind bars.

According to clerk records, Smith previously was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance I with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those charges stemmed from an arrest in Natchitoches Parish on July 27, 2015.

Investigators from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office and Natchitoches Fire Department walk railroads tracks where a 6-month-old boy suffering burns was found late July 17. The boy died hours later, on July 18, at a Shreveport hospital.

Melissa Gregory

But she failed to appear at several court hearings, and she also spent time incarcerated in Richland Parish around the same time. She had an April court date for a plea, but records don't reflect what happened beyond that.

The minutes from Barker's drug court appearances show successes and setbacks — and admonishment from the court for a relationship with Billy Dean Ellerbe, Levi's father.

The misdemeanor charge against her was dropped, and the imposition of a sentence on the drug charge was deferred. Barker was placed on five years supervised probation through the 10th Judicial District Court's Drug Court.

The minutes from the week before Levi's birth detail her mood. She described herself as anxious, nervous, excited. She told Judge Lala Sylvester that she'd decided to name the boy Levi Cole.

She said she spent the previous night in a fit of "nesting," preparing for his arrival. And when she said she hadn't been able to sleep much lately, Slyvester quipped that she should sleep while she could.

But, before that, Barker had experienced a rough patch, not fulfilling her drug court obligations to the judge's satisfaction. By March 2017, though, she had gotten a car and was working.

The 6-month-old boy, who died Wednesday after being kidnapped and burned Tuesday night, will be buried Friday. He was just shy of being 7 months old.

She was trying to gain admittance to Northwestern State University with the goal of being an athletic trainer. She was going to start playing softball again, and Sylvester told her she'd heard Barker had been a wonderful player.

After Levi's birth, Barker had at least two more dates in the district's drug court, the last on June 13, according to clerk records. There are no minutes reflecting what happened during those appearances.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved