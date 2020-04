NEW ORLEANS — Two NOPD officers were shot in New Orleans East Tuesday night.

Details are scarce right now, but NOPD confirms that neither officer has life threatening wounds. The shooting happened in the area around Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue.

One suspect is in custody. A second remains at-large.

