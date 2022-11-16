NOPD: Man found dead after having been struck by train had also been shot

Police initially said the death was unclassified but investigation showed the victim had been shot and the homicide unit took over the investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — A man who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train was found to have suffered gunshot wounds as well, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide, New Orleans Police said Wednesday.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 6300 block of People's Avenue to a report of someone struck by a train. The man was found dead and lying on the train tracks just after midnight.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and determine official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.