NEW ORLEANS – A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a car in Central City early Thursday morning. Police are now looking for a dark-colored SUV that drove away from the scene.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the hit and run happened around 2:23 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk with injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a dark-colored SUV was involved in the hit-and-run. The vehicle might have possible damage to its windshield, front-end or front passenger side.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the man’s name at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatality investigator Collin Munster at 504-658-6205. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL