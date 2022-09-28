NOPD: 2 killed in separate overnight shootings

Police say the first shooting happened on I-10 East near the Louisa exit.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Two people are dead following a pair of shootings Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the first shooting happened on I-10 East near the Louisa exit. Officers said two men were shot. EMS declared one victim dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital.

NOPD is investigating a Homicide by Shooting on I-10East Exit 239A-B around 10:13 p.m. Initial reports show two males sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. EMS declared one victim deceased on the scene. pic.twitter.com/Tk0KEeVkss — New Orleans Police Department (@NOPDNews) September 28, 2022

The second shooting was near the corner of elysian fields and North Claiborne Avenue. Police said they were called out at around 12:15 and they found a man who had been shot at the location. He died at the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled these killings as homicides, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.