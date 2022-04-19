NOPD: 2 Juvenile females shot, man dead in Seventh Ward triple shooting

The male victim was declared dead at the scene, and the female victim was taken to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Seventh Ward.

Police say they found two gunshot wound victims at the intersection of Allen and North Rocheblave streets when they arrived at the scene.

A male victim was declared dead at the scene and a female victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. A second female victim arrived at the hospital later via private conveyance.



No additional information is currently available.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

