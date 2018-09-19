NEW ORLEANS – A man is under arrest for the alleged murder of a convenience store clerk while the second suspect remains at-large, police announced Wednesday.

According to police, Farnell Jackson Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing the 58-year-old man on Sept. 18, 2018. Police say Jackson turned himself in after seeing his photo published as a person-of-interest in the case.

Police are still searching for an unknown suspect, pictured below, who is also wanted in this crime.

The shooting happened at the Fuel Express Mart in the 7200 block of Hayne Blvd. in New Orleans East.

Police say at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, a call came in for an aggravated battery by shooting on Hayne between Downman Road and Crowder Blvd. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Customer Larry Bell says he has a heavy heart.

"He's a very good person. He really was, you know, never bothered nobody. He'd help you if he could, and it's just sad to see him lose his life like that," Bell said.

Police say the possible motive is robbery, for the killing of a man customers say was always willing to help you any way he could.

"If you come here, didn't have enough change, I see him let people go and bring it back to him, you know," said Bell.

Police are asking for any tips to Crimestoppers on those two men who are wanted for questioning. Call 822-1111 and your tip is anonymous.

