x
Crime

NOPD investigates double shooting that left two men injured

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a double shooting in the Seventh Ward.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of North Galvez street, Monday night.

According to police, both victims were men.

One of the men was brought to the hospital by ambulance and the other got there by car.

The identity of the two men has not been released.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

