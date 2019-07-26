A group of juveniles stole several keys from a French Quarter hotel's valet stand, then used them to steal three cars later that day.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the theft occurred early Thursday morning at the Hilton Riverside Hotel.

Police say a group of five juveniles stole several sets of keys from the valet stand around 2 a.m. That same group came back between 2 and 2:30 p.m. and stole three vehicles, using the stolen keys.

Police confirmed that one of the juveniles was armed.

According to police, investigators are familiar with the suspects and there are multiple arrest warrants out for two of them.

Police are currently working to secure security camera footage from the scene to confirm their identities.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted juvenile subjects is asked to contact the Eighth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.