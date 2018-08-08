NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a woman who stole more than $12,000 in items from a man's hotel room after he fell asleep.

According to police, the victim met the woman in the French Quarter then brought her back to his hotel room around 3 a.m. on July 25. The victim fell asleep with the woman in side the room.

NOPD

When he woke up, the woman left his room and had taken $12,900 in property with her.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity the wanted subject is asked to contact any Eighth District Property Crimes detective at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

