11:30 am - NOPD to release footage of bicyclist killed by off-duty officer in patrol car

A witness to the fatal collision contradicted the official account. In a Facebook Live video from the scene, she described the accident as “horrific.”

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD leaders are expected to provide new details about the circumstances surrounding a bicyclist's death after he was struck by an off-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle in Algiers in August, and release video of the incident.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to speak outside of the NOPD's Mid-City headquarters at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department's official account of the incident, 54-year-old Carl Odoms veered his bike into the officer's lane near the intersection of DeGaulle and Westbend Parkway around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 27.

But a witness to the fatal collision — Jasmine Radford — contradicted that account in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News. She said Odoms wasn't even on the bike at the time, walking it on the curb when he was struck by 24-year veteran patrol officer Derrick Williams.

Radford told WWL-TV's Mike Perlstein that it looked like the officer was trying to beat a yellow light.

In a Facebook Live video Radford posted from the scene, she described the accident as “horrific.”

“Mr. Odoms is over here standing waiting to cross,” she recalled later. “By the time I look the other way, I hear a big-ole pow! Like it sounded as if he hit a pole.”



Radford said despite being one of the first people at the scene, investigators who responded did not approach her or any other witnesses to ask about what they saw.

“They didn't get any kind of statement,” she said. “They didn't take down any witness statements — any witnesses.”

Odom’s family said he frequently rode his bike to a nearby convenience store and usually walked his bike across the busy intersection. He walked slowly due to a limp that forced him to use a cane, they said.

Following department policy, Williams was administratively reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The NOPD said Williams passed drug and alcohol tests and showed no other signs of impairment. He is being represented by the Black Organization of Police, which declined to comment.

