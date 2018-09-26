NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for a package thief caught on camera.

According to NOPD, the woman pictured below was seen on security camera stealing multiple packages from the victim's porch. Police say the suspect drove away in an older-model Toyota Corolla, tan or beige in color, that can be seen in the photo's background.

Police describe the suspects as a white female with blonde hair, wearing a white and blue striped tank top shirt, blue jeans and tan flip-flops.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

