The New Orleans Police Department arrested two teenagers in connection to a double shooting in Hollygrove.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Hamilton and Edinburgh streets around 8 p.m. on September 9. The shooting left a 16-year-old girl and 23-year-old man critically injured.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy on Tuesday in connection to the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

