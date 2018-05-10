NEW ORLEANS -- Investigators are looking for a person who smashed out the window of a marked police vehicle in Algiers in a burglary attempt.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Prancer Street.

Surveillance video shows a blue or silver color Cadillac Deville pulling up to the passenger's side of the parked NOPD cruiser. Someone can be seen getting out of the car, and that's when police said they smashed the passenger's side window of the SUV. The person then runs off after dogs in the area started barking, police said.

The Cadillac is also believed to be connected to other vehicle burglaries in the area of Prancer Street that happened around the same time, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

