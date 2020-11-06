NOPD: Woman shot in the chest near City Hall

Police say a woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman was shot in the chest near Duncan Plaza in New Orleans Thursday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gravier Street and Loyola Avenue. Police say a woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital.

The NOPD did not say if the woman's injuries were considered life-threatening.

The shooting happened around the same time that a large group of people gathered at a "Defund NOPD" rally on the steps of City Hall across Duncan Plaza. Police told The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune that there is no indication that police believe the shooting was related to the rally.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.