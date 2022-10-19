First phase of Bridge City inmate transfers complete, OJJ says

18 juveniles were transferred to various facilities around the state.

LOUISIANA, USA — The Office of Juvenile Justice has announced the completion of the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers to different facilities, according to a press release.

18 juveniles were transferred to facilities around the state. 10 from the Bridge City Center for Youth moved to Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe. Four from Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville and four from Swanson Center were transferred to the temporary West Feliciana Center for Youth facility.

These transfers are part of a "comprehensive" plan to address the safety of the juveniles as well as the staff and surrounding communities.

The press release said that these transfers were prompted by the Bridge City breakout over the summer and that these are proactive measures to stabilize conditions.

Governor John Bel Edwards had discussed sending the inmates to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, but it was not mentioned as a destination in OJJ's release.