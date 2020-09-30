x
One killed in New Orleans interstate crash

The interstates meet at two different places in New Orleans, and it was not clear which intersection the crash happened at.
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed in a crash on the I-10 west near I-610 Tuesday night, NOPD officials said. 

Few details about the crash were immediately available. The interstates meet at two different places in New Orleans, and it was not clear which intersection the crash happened at. 

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they died. They have not been identified as of Tuesday night. 

