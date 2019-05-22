Two New Orleans men were arrested by state troopers early Wednesday morning after allegedly brandishing firearms while trying to flee in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Department attempted to pull over a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage, which had been reported stolen, shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

22-year-old Dorian Charles and 22-year-old Terrence Johnson -- identified by police as the driver and passenger respectively -- then tried to flee from troopers near Canal and Peters streets.

After crashing the car on N. Claiborne Avenue, the pair got out of the vehicle, police said. Authorities said Johnson brandished a gun, and a trooper fired his service weapon, striking nobody.

Troopers then took both men into custody. Both were booked into the Orleans Parish Criminal Justice Center on multiple felony charges.

Two firearms were recovered from Charles and Johnson during their arrest.