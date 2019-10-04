SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell couple is in custody after their 3-month old child died after being found with a broken arm Monday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the child's parents, 28-year-old Kevin Scott and 27-year-old Samantha Hotard have been booked on cruelty to a juvenile charges.

Both Scott and Hotard are being held on $100,000 bond.

Authorities say the child was found in a Slidell-area home Monday. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office who determine the child suffered a "non-accidental" broken right arm.

Ashley Garcia, a neighbor of the couple's, said there was a "lot of commotion" in the area around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

"They had a lot of police and everything come flying back here - ambulance, fire truck. I heard all the sirens. They had three coroner's vans coming to the house back there," she said.

Garcia, who is a mother of four of her own, said she was heartbroken.

"This is absolutely crazy. I was crying when I read this."

The STPSO says the death investigation is ongoing.