NEW ORLEANS -- Police announced Wednesday the name of a suspect they believe was involved in a 2014 fatal shooting that left two men dead outside of Blain Kern Studios on Mardi Gras night.

Officers said they are looking for 35-year-old Michael Angeletta in connection with a shooting that happened outside the venue that night.

Police said they found 25-year-old Deron Hitchens inside a silver Toyota with multiple gunshot wounds. Kendrell Fields, the 29-year-old second victim, was found on the ground of the studio's parking lot near the Port of New Orleans. At the time, investigators said the shootings were not considered random.

Anyone with information about Angeletta is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

