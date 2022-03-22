Police on scene within 7 minutes, ambulance within 12 minutes of carjacking 911 call

NEW ORLEANS — Nobody knows if 73-year-old Linda Frickey's life could have been saved after four juveniles carjacked her Monday, dragging her and ultimately severing one of her arms.



City records show that a 9-1-1 call was made within moments after the attack and that responses times were within national standards.



“In moments like that, every second feels like a minute. Every minute feels like an hour, so we don't want to devalue that experience in any kind of way,” city spokesman Beau Tidwell said.



A timeline of the events provided by the city shows the first 9-1-1 call received at 1:36 p.m., with NOPD officers dispatched two minutes later and arriving at the scene on North Scott Street at 1:43 p.m.



Witnesses at the scene said it seemed like an eternity. One man said he was unable to get through when calling 9-1-1, but city officials said it’s possible that the call wasn’t immediately answered because call takers at the Orleans Parish Communications District were handling other calls for the same crime.



Tidwell, at the city’s weekly press briefing Tuesday, addressed the length of time before the first officers arrived.