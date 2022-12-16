Mayor under pressure to launch public search, seek public input before selecting next chief

The city’s Inspector General Ed Michel wrote that “a rushed appointment could lead to loss of public trust and jeopardize the success of (the mayor's) selection.”

NEW ORLEANS — Two independent city watchdog agencies joined a growing chorus of stakeholders calling for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to seek public input before making her selection of a new NOPD superintendent to replace outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson.

The city’s Inspector General Ed Michel wrote a letter directly to Cantrell urging a national search and warning that “a rushed appointment could lead to the loss of public trust and jeopardize the success of your selection.”

Michel and the IG’s office joins the City Council and a wide range of business and civic leaders calling for a national search, as well as a council confirmation process. The council oversight will automatically kick in if Cantrell appoints a permanent replacement after Jan. 1 thanks to a newly adopted charter change requiring that top mayoral appointments go through a confirmation process.

The city’s Independent Police Monitor, Stella Cziment, stopped short of recommending how the selection should be made, but strongly urged public input in the decision.

“For this decision to be made without the voices of the community and those who wear the NOPD uniform, can be detrimental for the public, the department and any potential candidates,” Cziment wrote.

Cantrell has stated that she welcomes input from the council and others on the selection process, but she has not tipped her hand on how she plans to proceed. Her decision is gathering urgency with Ferguson’s announced date of departure of Dec. 22 less than a week away.

What has become clear is that Cantrell will be compelled name someone to take the reins of the department by the time of Ferguson’s departure. The big looming question is whether that person will be announced as permanent or interim. One name that has surfaced as a possible replacement from the beginning is Deputy Chief of Management Services Jonette Williams. Williams continues to dominate speculation that she is the front-runner for the job.

In his letter to the mayor, Michel refrains from any speculation on candidates, but urges Cantrell to make her appointment on an interim basis while she proceeds with a robust national search.

“Given the recent increases in violent crime, slow police response times, and recruitment and retention issues, it is entirely prudent to conduct a national search by a national recognized firm to ensure the legitimacy and success of the selected candidate,” Michel wrote.

In her statement, Cziment points to a recent survey of officers conducted on behalf of the City Council through the Fraternal Order of Police showing that only 14 percent of respondents – 28 percent off commissioned officers – stating they are satisfied with the department as it stands.