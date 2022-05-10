Purdue University student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, of Indianapolis.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University police are investigating the homicide of a student at a residence hall overnight.

A university spokesperson said a 911 call came into the Purdue University Police Department at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday morning from McCutcheon Hall.

A suspect, the roommate of the victim, made the call and is in custody. There is no threat to the community, the university spokesperson said.

A Purdue University Police Department spokesperson declined to share additional information on the circumstances of the incident, referring inquiries to university officials.

"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said in a statement sent to students and staff Wednesday morning.

As police investigated the incident, nearby students in McCutcheon Hall were moved to another room. Purdue's CAPS (Counseling & Psychological Services) department has clinicians available for walk-ins and will provide crisis support for students who need it, a university spokesperson said.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Daniels' full statement to Purdue students, staff:

Dear members of our Purdue community,

I write to let you know that early this morning, one of our students was killed in his residence hall room. The suspect, the victim’s roommate, called police to report the incident and is in custody.

We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired.

As is always the case, staff from our Office of the Dean of Students, our Residence Halls, and clinicians at Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services are providing support and are available to anyone who needs or wants their care.

As Purdue's president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus. Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue’s population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere.

Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply.

I am ever grateful to all of you who continually take the time to care for each other and know you will do so in the days ahead.

Sincerely,

Mitch Daniels

President