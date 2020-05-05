NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in a shooting near Central City Monday night, NOPD officials said.

The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street just before 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital by paramedics and died from his injuries there.

The man's identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

No information on a suspect or motive were released Monday night.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

More Stories:

RELATED: Recall: Ritz Cheese sandwiches found to have peanut butter instead

RELATED: NFL schedule release Thursday: How will coronavirus affect it?

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.