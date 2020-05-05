NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in a shooting near Central City Monday night, NOPD officials said. 

The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street just before 8:45 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital by paramedics and died from his injuries there. 

The man's identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin. 

No information on a suspect or motive were released Monday night. 

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

