Shootings, carjackings the worst some have ever seen in New Orleans

Shootings, murders and carjackings have risen in New Orleans dramatically. Some say it's the worst they've ever seen.

It was a violent weekend in New Orleans with 12 people shot within 12 hours overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. The shootings happened hours after a rally was held to end gun violence, leaving the organizers even more determined to fight for change.

"This is just heartbreaking and this has to stop," said Laricha Rousell, whose 14-year-old son, Jamere Alfred, was shot and killed Christmas night.

According to NOPD, nine people were shot around 10:30 Saturday night in New Orleans East. One person is still in critical condition after being shot in the face.

Additional NOPD reports show around midnight, a 30-year-old man walking down Canal Street saw two men trying to burglarize cars. They shot him. Then two minutes later on Poydras Street, two men approached a 29-year-old man and shot him. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday on Conti Street, a 29-year-old helping someone fix their tires was approached by a man, told to leave, then shot.

"That in itself proves that something needs to change, something has to happen," said John Alfred, Jamere Alfred's dad.

The violent weekend all started with a Saturday morning rally to end gun violence. Alfred and Rousell organized the event. Their son was killed outside Walgreens Christmas night in New Orleans East. Still, no one knows who killed him or why. There is a $15,000 Crimestoppers reward for information that leads to an arrest. You do not have to give your name. Report any information to (504) 822-1111.

Through their pain, his parents have been fighting for change. They are asking the community to join them.

"We can come together for jazz funerals, Mardi Gras, let's come together for peace in New Orleans. It's a problem, it's a New Orleans problem," Alfred said.

According to the New Orleans City Council Crime Dashboard, overall, crime is down nearly five percent compared to this time last year. Crime has drastically increased in some areas though. Murder reports are up 25 percent. Non-fatal shooting calls for service are up 81 percent. Auto crimes are also rising with reported carjackings up 113 percent.

Alfred and Rousell are both from New Orleans and have never seen crime in the city like this.

"Pre-Katrina was similar, but this is worse. This is the worst because its everyday. A war. It's so many, so many people," they said.

Crime is expected to increase even more over the summer months. That's why last week, NOPD launched a new initiative with Louisiana State Police to increase patrols. It's called Operation Golden Eagle.

"The areas that we see an increase in criminal activity will be our main focus in this initiative," NOPD Chief Ferguson said during the announcement in May.

Jamere's parents are inviting the community to another gathering this Thursday to discuss how to stop the violence. "Talk for Justice" is being held by the King Jamere Alfred Foundation and Patrick Young with the Mayor's Office of Gun Violence Prevention.