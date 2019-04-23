A St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired and arrested after she allegedly struck an inmate last week.

Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that 30-year-old Deboni Rollins turned herself in after she was told there was an active warrant for her arrest. Rollins was booked Monday on simple battery charges.

The sheriff’s office said Rollins beat an inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on April 16, 2019.

“After an investigation was completed, Rollins’ employment was subsequently terminated at the Sheriff’s Office,” a statement said.