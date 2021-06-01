St. Roch neighborhood shooting leaves man dead

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The police department did not identify him.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a shooting left one man dead in New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of Abundance Street and St. Roch Avenue was received around 6:08 a.m. Officers arriving at the scene found a man who had been shot.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The police department did not identify him.

