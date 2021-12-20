Stalkers can use AirTags to track you; Here's how to stop them

The Apple product released earlier this year is being used by some criminals.

NEW ORLEANS — A new Apple product that hit the market in April of this year is raising concerns due to its tracking capabilities.

The Apple “AirTag” touted to help you keep track of items such as your phone, wallet or keys has also unfortunately given stalkers a new tool of locating their victims.

This TikTok video outlines how one woman was being tracked in real time using an apple air tag device.

She says got a notification that alerted her that an unknown device, connected to her iPhone, was tracking her location.

Mary Claire Landry, the director of New Orleans Family Justice Center, says the use of AirTags for this reason may be a new trend, but using technology isn’t anything new.

“Part of our regular practice of safety planning with survivors [is] to help them understand what are the possible ways that a perpetrator may be tracking them or stalking them,” she said.

Landry says stalking itself is a part of a much greater issue.

“The definition of domestic violence is the use of power and control over another individual,” she said. “To be able to maintain that type of control often times that person needs to know where you are at any given time and who you’re with at any given time.”

As much work as they do to try to educate women, other advocacy groups and anyone else who will listen, there are other hurdles to overcome.

“Many of the laws that address technology and the use of technology are antiquated,” Landry said. “Many of them don’t really address the kind of unlawful practices that need to be covered by the law.”

Landry says she’s yet to hear of any instances of AirTags being used for stalking in the New Orleans area, but they will continue to monitor this situation moving forward.

According to apple’s support page, there are actions you can take if you get one of these notifications.

tap the message. tap continue. If you need help finding the AirTag or find my network accessory, tap play sound. Which can help you locate the device.