State police: Deputy kills armed man during kidnap probe

It was not clear whether or how Willis was related to the kidnapping investigation.
BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State police in Louisiana say a sheriff’s deputy in Baton Rouge shot and killed a person who brandished a weapon at an apartment complex.

A Sunday state police news release says 25-year-old Deaughn Willis was shot Saturday morning as Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were looking for a kidnapping suspect Saturday.

It was not clear whether or how Willis was related to the kidnapping investigation.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene, the Springbrook apartment complex, by the parish coroner’s office. State police were investigating and were to turn their findings over to the parish district attorney.

