State police: Deputy kills armed man during kidnap probe

It was not clear whether or how Willis was related to the kidnapping investigation.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State police in Louisiana say a sheriff's deputy in Baton Rouge shot and killed a person who brandished a weapon at an apartment complex.

A Sunday state police news release says 25-year-old Deaughn Willis was shot Saturday morning as Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were looking for a kidnapping suspect Saturday.

