State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer

Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police.

MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court.

Greene was killed after body camera video showed him being beaten by state police in Monroe in 2019. Police initially said Greene died in a crash after a chase, but footage later showed Greene stun gunned, beaten, and dragged while in handcuffs and shackles begging for his life.

"I guess it created like a shock to me, created like a level of disappointment that I'm still recovering from now. The fact that these guys are actively covering up a murder," Carl Cavalier told Mike Perlstein in 2021.

Cavalier felt that what really happened was being covered up so he spoke out and months later was fired.



"It could happen to anyone, my family member, your family member. I just want the right thing to be done," Cavalier said in 2021.



That's why he went against department policy and first spoke out to WBRZ in Baton Rouge in June 2020. He was then fired earlier this year with state police citing his lack of, "loyalty," to the department.



The troopers who allegedly tried to cover up the case are still employed.



Cavalier has been fighting his termination. The state's Department of Public Safety offered him a $200,000 settlement, sources told our partners at WBRZ, but Cavalier rejected it.

Cavalier shared the following statement this week:

"I am not satisfied with this proposed settlement. During early talks of settlements, I made it clear that I was not satisfied with settling. My goal is to go through Louisiana State Police commission hearings and have my day in federal court. I have not committed any murders or tried to cover up any murders. Politics has been and continues to try and quiet me and bury my case. I have not signed any paperwork regarding any settlements.”

A spokesperson with Louisiana State Police said they couldn't comment on the settlement offer because it is being handled by the Office of Risk Management.

"Our focus continues to be advancing the department's public safety and community engagement mission through reform and improvement at every level," the LSP spokesperson said.